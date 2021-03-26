By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) has asked clubs to lift their brand images ahead of the second round that kicks off next week.

This call follows a meeting held yesterday between UPL Secretariat officials, Club CEOs and FUFA officials in Kampala.

Also discussed were tight fixture scheduling, Star Times quarterly packages and the importance of generating positive rapport to gain wider attraction.

Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer Bernard Bainaman says the move will generate revenue for the clubs and UPL at large.