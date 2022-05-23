By Benjamin Jumbe

As part of efforts to ensure robust disaster response, Oil Company CNOOC Uganda Limited is set to construct a new Jetty at the King Fisher oil project.

A jetty is construction projecting pipelines from an onshore terminal over water.

The company’s environment safety officer Andrew Otuba says the old one was submerged by the rising waters of Lake Albert.

He says the jetty will enable quick response to any emergency in case of an oil spill.

Otuba adds that they are to construct a flood wall to protect the facility.