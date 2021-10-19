By Allan Darren Kyeyune Fufa has given Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic permission to attend to a private matter in South Africa after he was convicted of sexual assault.

“We have this afternoon received information that the private matter has been concluded for now. The coach will come back to resume his duties accordingly,” Fufa wrote in a two-paragraph statement.

Micho was handed a suspended jail term after being convicted on two counts of sexual assault in the Gqeberha Regional Court on Tuesday.

“This afternoon a barista accused Sredojevic of touching her buttocks and making inappropriate sexual remarks towards her during the U-21 Afcon qualifiers in the VIP section of the Wolfson Stadium, where she was working,” www.heraldlive.co.za reported.

The Serbian was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for five years. What this means is that Micho should NOT be found guilty of a similar offence in the next five years – and should this be the case, he will be arrested with immediate effect.

