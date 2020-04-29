Uganda’s coffee exports have hit $45.87m in March 2020 despite the shrinking global economy due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to statistics from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), Uganda exported over 385,000 bags of Robusta coffee worth $33.09m and over 91,000 bags of Arabica coffee worth $12.78m

Dr Emmanuel Lyamulemye attributes this trend to an increase in the quantity and value respectively of Ugandan coffee.

The authority’s main focus is to facilitate an increase in the county’s coffee quality, productivity and consumption while working with stakeholders