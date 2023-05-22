The proposed marriage reforms on cohabitation continue to draw mixed reactions from Ugandans.

The time limit on cohabitation is among a raft of proposals in a private members bill titled “The Marriage Bill, 2022” that is yet to be tabled before parliament by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi.

The Family Life Network Executive Director Stephen Langa says such a proposal only seeks to cheapen marriage and weaken the family institution.

Langa says marriage is not a joke adding that it requires serious commitment and must involve consent from both parties.

He advises cohabitating couples to make their mistake right by getting married legally either through church or trying the civil away.