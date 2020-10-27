The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has confirmed that his deputy Col Shaban Bantariza has died of COVID-19.

Col Bantariza passed on this morning at Mulago National referral hospital where he had been admitted in the intensive care Unit since Sunday.

He says the deceased who was earlier admitted at Mbuya military hospital and Victoria hospital on Friday first complained of chest pain, low blood pressure, diabetes and cough.

Opondo sadly notes that it was confirmed later in a post mortem report that Col Bantariza had contracted covid19 which has eventually led to his demise.

Burial arrangements for the deceased are yet to be announced.

As of yesterday, the ministry of health had put the total of death due to covid19 to 101.

The country currently has a total of 11, 557 cases.

Word wide over 43 million people have contracted covid19, over 29million have recovered while over 1 million have died.