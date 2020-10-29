

By Benjamin Jumbe

Former deputy government spokesperson late Col Shaban Bantariza is to be laid to rest today.

According to the burial program released by UPDF the late is to be laid to rest at his ancestral home Kagorogoro village, Ruhinda County , Mitooma District.

The statement from the UPDF spokesperson’s office, further reveals that the burial is to be scientific with a limited number of mourners comprising of mostly family members.

Col Bantariza died on Tuesday morning from Mulago National referral hospital. He lost the battle to covid19.

Col Bantariza has been hailed as a great orator who was highly spirited in debate, a loyal NRM party cadre who fought for the liberation of Uganda.