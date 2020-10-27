

The deputy executive director of Uganda Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantariza, is dead.

Col Bantariza died this morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

According to a tweet by the Media Council, Col Batariza was admitted with hypertension.

”SAD NEWS: The Executive Director, @OfwonoOpondo with deep sorrow announces the death of his Deputy, Col @ShabanBantariza that occurred early this morning at Mulago Hospital where he had been in admission since Sunday evening with hypertension,” read the tweet.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso also eulogized the fallen Col Batariza on her Twitter account.

”The UPDF family with great sadness have learnt of the passing on of the deputy Executive director of Uganda media centre and deputy government spokesman Rtd Col Shaban Bantariza at Mulago national referral hospital. May his soul rest in peace,” she posted.