Government says effective July this year, all drivers of commercial vehicles will undergo fresh training in an effort to curb road crashes.

The commissioner of transport at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Winston Katushabe says this is being done to create sanity on the country’s roads where people have lost their lives as a result of reckless driving.

He says after the fresh training, the successful drives will be issued with professional drivers’ permits.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while officiating at the launch of the 5 Keys Driving Systems, a company contracted to train the drivers.

“We will have three categories of commercial vehicles to undergo this training. The passenger, goods and dangerous vehicles are the ones that qualify to get a professional driving permit. In addition to the driving license, you must prove beyond reasonable doubt that you are able to pass the areas of training the ministry will take you through,” Katushabe said.

Commercial vehicles including trailers, trucks, taxis, and buses have contributed to the big bulk of the carnage on Ugandan roads.