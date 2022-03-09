By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Commissioner Land registration Mugingo Baker has ordered the cancellation of four land titles in Buikwe District.

The titles were listed in a 09th March statement from the commissioner, on the notice of the amendment in the register book to individual holders and ordered that be expunged from the register book.

The commissioner announced the amendment following investigations by his office into the illegal acquisition of the above land titles by Nangobye Ross Diana, Senfuma Robert, Henry Kimuli, and Twaha Kasozi where it was also established that the said land on various blocks and plots at Njagala-Egobye was being occupied by lawful and bonafide occupants.

In a statement, he said that a survey report was conducted dated 11th November 2021 and confirmed 120 Bibanja holders on the land, but respondents were invited for the public hearing on 9th February and failed to appear.

This comes just days after President Museveni directed a stop on land evictions without consent of the District Security Committees (DSCs) by the resident district commissioners.

Land ownership has constantly been a sticky matter, particularly in many districts of central Uganda.

Buikwe district Land Board and its officials have on several occasions been castigated, for fuelling land conflicts.

The titles are listed below;

FREEHOLD REGISTER VOLUM MKO2167 FOLIO 22

KYAGGWE BLOCK 302 PLOT164 AT NJAGALEGOBYE

FREEHOLD REGISTER VOLUM MKO2169 FOLIO 12

KYAGGWE BLOCK 302 PLOT 166 AT NJAGALAEGOBYE

FREEHOLD REGISTER VOLUME MKO2169 FOLIO 5

KYAGGWE BLOCK 302 PLOT 170 AT NJAGALAEGOBYE