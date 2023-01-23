The select committee has found prima facie evidence confirming that the conduct of Minister Persis Namuganza breached the standards of behavior and conduct expected of an MP as prescribed in the Rules of Procedure.

The report on the censure of Namuganza has been presented by the committee chairperson Mbarara South MP Mwine Mpaka after 15 days of holding thorough investigations.

Mpaka says much as the minister did not appear before the committee despite being duly served with invitation letters, they found enough evidence from the various media interviews she had to confirm that she attacked the operations of parliament, questioned the powers of Parliament, and the integrity of presiding officers.

According to the committee, Namuganza failed in her duty to at all times conduct herself in a manner which will maintain and strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the integrity of Parliament.

The committee has observed that Namuganza ought to have used proper channels of challenging the composition of the ad hoc Committee that investigated her involvement in the Nakawa-Naguru land allocation.

Members of parliament have started debating the report with, Amos Okot, the mover of the censure motion justifying his motion