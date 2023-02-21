An inter-ministerial committee to commence efforts of establishing the Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC) has been set up.

This has been revealed by Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa while addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

She says once set up, the company will manage government’s interests in commercial strategic minerals. Nankabirwa says it will also state equity participation in medium and large-scale mining of up to 15% participatory equity interest.

Several African countries have established state-owned mining companies including Botswana, Namibia, Cameroon, Morocco, Tanzania, and Zambia.