Parliament’s committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline has failed to proceed with investigations into claims that the minister of state for Housing Persis Namuganza made statements that allegedly questioned the integrity of parliament.

She was quoted in the media as questioning how parliamentary committees treat investors and other people who appear before them, saying that committees had become like torture chambers and should respect the people who appear before them.

When Namuganza’s lawyer Norman Pande appeared before the committee chaired by Rev. Father Charles Onen, yesterday, he said the investigations would jeopardize an ongoing court case on a similar matter.

Panda thus asked the committee to wait until the court concludes the matter before it takes it up.