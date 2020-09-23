

By Benjamin Jumbe

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland have today announced the new date for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The meeting was to have been held in Kigali in June 2020 but was postponed because of the impact of COVID-19.

The new date agreed with member countries will be the week of 21 June.

CHOGM is customarily held every two years and is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering.

Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as host for their next summit when they met in London in 2018

According to President Kagame, CHOGM Rwanda 2021 will be an exceptional occasion to deliberate together on the enormous technological, ecological, and economic challenges and opportunities facing the Commonwealth.

The Secretary-General says the historic CHOGM, the first to be held in Africa this millennium, will give them a real opportunity to focus on post COVID recovery, but we also know that the pandemic has not reduced the urgency with which global challenges such as climate change, the global economy, trade and sustainable development need to be dealt with decisively through multilateral cooperation and mutual support.”