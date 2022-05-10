By Catherine Ageno

Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa have called for greater regional collaboration among member states in the fight against corruption.

The call was made at the just concluded 12th edition of the Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa held in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

Delegates recognized that corruption continues to be a key challenge in the region with heavy losses incurred as a result of illegal transfers of proceeds of corruption and crime, and illicit financial flows out of Africa.

Additionally, they called on governments to provide anti-corruption agencies with adequate resources to monitor, prevent, and prosecute corruption.

The four-day conference that closed on May 5 was organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda and brought together Heads and Representatives of anti-corruption agencies from the Commonwealth’s 19 African member states and stakeholders.

In her opening remarks earlier on May 3, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Hon Patricia Scotland, emphasized the unique bond of the Commonwealth family and the need to strengthen international cooperation and partnerships to go beyond anti-corruption agencies, tax authorities, and anti-money laundering agencies, to stamp out corruption and create “the lasting, positive space for sustainable development to thrive, and for people everywhere to flourish”.

“We can win the war against corruption through collaboration, cooperation and a Whole-of-the-Commonwealth approach [of working together; learning from each other, and collectively setting the highest possible standards] using the transformative technologies,” the Secretary-General said.