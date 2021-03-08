By Benjamin Jumbe

The Commonwealth countries are asked to look for solutions to the current global challenges as a bloc and avoid individualism.

In her Commonwealth Day message, the Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has described this year as one of “hope, opportunity and progress” for the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people.

She says too often, countries think they are powerless particularly in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges such as climate change or devastating events like the global pandemic.

She says in the current forced isolation and separation from each other, it can be too easy to forget the common connections or long bonds of friendship and family.

“So while the challenges may seem insurmountable alone, I know that as a Commonwealth family, though we may be apart, we stand together, united in purpose… Let us work together for a more equal and equitable, a more hopeful future for our Commonwealth and for our world.”

This year the Commonwealth Day is celebrated today across the world in a series of virtual events under the theme; ‘Delivering a Common Future’.

Across the Commonwealth, communities are celebrating the day through a range of activities including virtual flag-raising events, online gatherings of civic and faith communities, and school readings, where permitted.

This year Commonwealth Day falls on the same date as International Women’s Day.

Commonwealth citizens are encouraged to join the Secretariat’s social media campaign by naming extraordinary women leaders in their communities using #SheLeadsTheWay.

Commonwealth Day has been observed every year since the 1970s. This is the first virtual celebration due to COVID-19.