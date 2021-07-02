By Benjamin Jumbe

The Commonwealth Secretariat has proposed the development of a global ‘Tourism Action Plan’ to help spur a much-needed recovery.

The proposal was made during a commonwealth Tourism seminar.

Speaking at the event, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the dramatic plunge in global tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic was having far-reaching and devastating effects, particularly for Small States.

She said tourism is the economic lifeblood for many Commonwealth Small States, in particular Small Island Developing States (SIDS) where almost 90% of tourism comes from international tourists.

According to the UN, since the beginning of the pandemic, globally there were over 1 billion fewer tourism arrivals, causing a loss of more than $4 trillion to the global GDP for the years 2020 and 2021.

The recommendations emphasize that to restore global tourism and stimulate demand there is a need to foster traveler confidence and protect workers employed in the tourism industry, especially vulnerable groups.