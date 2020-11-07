A Commonwealth prize recognising the most impactful innovations in sustainable development has been launched by the Secretary-General.

Prizes totalling £45,000 will be awarded to innovators from member countries who suggest forward-looking solutions, which advance the values of the Commonwealth Charter.

Five thematic categories of the competition include improving the lives of people; boosting prosperity; protecting the planet, promoting peace; and building partnerships for development in the Commonwealth.

An independent jury will select 15 winners, who will each receive a trophy, a certificate and £3,000 in prize money and ongoing support for their work.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland declared the awards open for entries during the annual Commonwealth induction programme, which was held virtually.

Entries will be judged on their impact or potential to advance one or more of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in Commonwealth countries.

Nominations, including self-nominations, can be made via an online platform from 5 November to 31 January 2021.

Women and young people are especially encouraged to apply.