

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Commonwealth has launched a project meant to fight Covid-19 through music.

The Secretariat is thus inviting applications from all Commonwealth citizens to represent their country in a mass musical and cultural performance.

Layne Robinson, the head of social policy says the ‘Uniting the Commonwealth through music during COVID-19’ project is a never-before-attempted musical feat to combine the voices of 54 musicians from the 54 member countries in one powerful virtual performance.

Delivered in partnership with a professional music group, Dionysus Ensemble, the project will demonstrate the power of music and art to lift spirits, improve mental health and encourage international camaraderie, as countries face up to the challenges of the pandemic

Robinson adds that music has the ability to communicate the unspoken feelings of these challenging and uncertain times.

Applicants will perform to a track produced by the Dionysus Ensemble and will be required to record a short video about themselves and their community.