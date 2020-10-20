

By Benjamin Jumbe

The government, through the COVID-19 national taskforce has today launched the Community engagement Strategy for COVID -19.

Launching the strategy in Kampala, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said its objective is to ensure that all the people in Uganda are aware, empowered and are participating actively in the prevention and control of COVID-19 as both a duty and right using existing structures.

He emphasized that individuals have the primary responsibility for maintaining their own health and that of their communities and ensuring that COVID-19 does not spread among them.

He says the Covid-19 response should leave Uganda’s health system much stronger and better prepared to achieve SDGs on achieving health for all.