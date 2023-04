Corporate companies have been asked to donate generously to underprivileged communities during Ramadhan.

Sylvia Mulinge, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN-Uganda says this will have a positive impact on the lives of those in need during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

She says communities such as orphanages, and windows should be helped through the Holy Month.

She made the remarks during the Iftar dinner which the company gave to the Muslim community in Kampala.