By Ivan Ssenabulya

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs (International Relations) Henry Okello Oryem has come out to condemn torture and abuse of human rights in all its forms.

Oryem was on NTV this morning where he stated that comparing human rights abuses during Idi Amin’s administration to current leadership is a joke.

He said that abuse of human rights and extrajudicial killings during Idi Amin’s was state-inspired contrary to the current individual acts by rogue security officers.

Government is on the spot over the rampant human rights abuses, abductions, and torture.