By Patrick Ebong

Police in Oyam District is investigating circumstances under which a complainant collapsed and died at Kamdini Police Station.

34-year old Peter Zziwa, a casual labourer and resident of Laweru cell, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, reportedly died after recording a statement.

Sam Ogwang Alunyu, the LC3 chairperson of Kamdini Sub-county, who witnessed the incident, says Ziwa collapsed two meters away from the office of the officer-in-charge of the station.

He says that, after recording a statement at the police about the loss of a wire mesh at their construction site, the deceased stepped out to answer a phone call but suddenly fell on the ground and died.

The District Police Commander, Victor Sassi Kule, says so far two suspects have been arrested and the deceased’s body has been taken to Lira regional referral hospital mortuary for a postmortem.