National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has come out to comment on the Computer Misuse Act, describing it as a government tool to curtail free speech.

Kyagulanyi made the revelation while appearing on NTV’s Morning at NTV show on Thursday, September 22. According to Bobi Wine, Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko who tabled the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, will be the first victim of the Computer Misuse Act that he is trying to promote.

“That Nsereko Bill that you call the Computer Misuse Act is targeting us. The regime is trying to make sure people have no free speech. The Constitution is against that law because it mandates our free speech,” Bobi Wine said.

On September 8, 2022, the Parliament of Uganda passed the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill 2022 targeting critical voices online.

Among other things, Bobi Wine also talked about the East African Crude Oil Pipe Line (EACOP) and why NUP has resolved to back EU’s move to delay the project. The former Kyadondo East legislator noted that Ugandans would be in trouble if President Museveni got the oil money.

“Do you know the trouble Ugandans would be in if Gen. Museveni got that oil money? Do you know that all these countries that have descended into political monarchs are using oil wealth?” Bobi Wine asked.

While addressing the press at NUP head offices in Kamwokya on Wednesday, the singer-turned politician announced that they (NUP) are in total support of EU parliament’s move to delay the project. His party decision was followed by mixed reactions from Ugandans, with some branding him “selfish”.

“You are such a selfish whiner. You don’t think about the local people the locals who have been earning from the pipeline. The East African locals will never forget you. You are a hater of the African progress you only care about your family,” Twitter user, Mikolo Gorbachev commented on Bobi Wine’s tweet about the presser.

“I’ve been a bit disappointed with you choosing this direction yet you’re purely Ugandan. Information is power. Ask all your questions, the doors are open for you at @UNOC_UG , @PAU_Uganda , @TotalEnergiesUG , @CNOOCUgandaLtd . Stand with us, support us,” Bugembe Mark Trevor (@bugembetrevor) commented.

However, some Ugandans have supported Bobi Wine’s statement on the EACOP.

“The project only benefits a certain category of people not the country at large,” Twitter user @leftsidenorth commented.