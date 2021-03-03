By Ruth Anderah

A concerned citizen, Job Richard Matua has petitioned the Law Council asking them to suspend seven lawyers representing former Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for alleged professional misconduct.

The lawyers are Anthony Wameli, Medard Lubega Sseggona, Shamim Malende, Erias Lukwago, Nkunyingi Muwadda, Abdullah Kiwanuka, and Asuman Basalirwa.

According to the petitioner, on various platforms including talk shows on televisions and radios, the said lawyers representing Kyagulanyi in the presidential election petition made grave mistakes unprofessional for the members of the bar who are aware of the basic principles of the rule of law.

He contends that the said lawyers made utterances that denigrated the integrity of the Judiciary, blackmailed Justices of the Supreme Court with particular reference to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, and mixed their client into making ridiculous utterances towards the justices.

He says said utterances undermine public confidence of the public in the Judiciary that will ultimately lead to people taking the law into their hands.

Matua now wants the Law Council to discipline the said lawyers to prevent further occurrences of similar behavior and if possible, suspend or dismiss some of them from the bar.