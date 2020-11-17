A group of 4 concerned citizens from Lubaga South led by Hababi Buwembo have today stormed the offices of the Electoral Commission seeking to inspect Nomination papers of the NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa.

Buwembo while addressing the media at EC headquarters in Kampala said since President Museveni is a duly nominated candidate, they want to know whether he is a registered voter because he changed his names, and has the required academic papers.

He threatened to lodge a complaint of fraud and forgery against Museveni and asked the court to disqualify him from the race if the commission does not avail them the documents.

The acting spokesperson of EC Paul Bukenya has received their petition and promised that it will be handled.

Buwembo follows the Kampala-based lawyer, Muwada Nkunyingi, who also petitioned the EC seeking to be furnished with President Yoweri Museveni’s academic documents