As the country marks World Habitat Day today, the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development is urging all stakeholders to address the challenges hindering access to affordable housing in Uganda.

According to Minister Judith Nabakooba, all players in the housing and urban development sector and the general public have to reflect on the housing delivery systems and plan better for the coming housing year.

Nabakooba was this morning addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala ahead of the 2nd Housing Symposium slated for Thursday this week in Kampala.

“The first National Housing Symposium was held last year in October and stakeholders endorsed that a national level forum be jointly convened annually to bring all key actors together to address the escalating housing deficit,” Nabakooba said on Monday.

She said her Ministry has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and other key stakeholders to provide an opportunity to reflect on the state of human settlements and the basic human right to adequate shelter.

The World Habitat Day 2023, is being marked under the theme; “Resilient urban economies; Cities as drivers of growth and recovery”.