The Guinness World Records has confirmed that Phaneroo Ministries International led by Apostle Grace Lubega clapped their way into the history books for a record-breaking 3hours, 16 minutes, and 1 second, making their Clap for Jesus the longest applause.

This happened on July 30, 2023, at the UMA Multipurpose Hall Lugogo where rules of the Guinness World Records were closely monitored.

“The longest applause is 3 hr 16 min 1 sec, achieved by Grace Lubega Matovu and Clap For Jesus Team (all Uganda) in Kampala, Uganda, on 30 July 2023,” a statement published on the official Guinness World Records website reads in part.

A panel of independent adjudicators precisely scrutinized every moment to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

The applause had to be continuous, without any pauses, and every participant was required to contribute to the applause for the entire duration.

“The record attempt was organised “to send a message to the world that regardless of the struggles and difficulties, we must have room for gratitude and thanksgiving,” the statement reads further.

Delivering the good news to his team, Lubega said it was all done for Jesus.

“I there’s anything we can do to give glory to God, we will do it. If someone ever asks what the longest applause in history was for, let them discover it was for Jesus,” Lubega said.