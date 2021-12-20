By Arthur Wadero

The government through its agency- Amnesty Commission has revealed that some ADF fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have applied and expressed interest in meeting with Uganda government officials so that they can be pardoned for engaging in war and other rebel activities.

This was revealed by the Chief Legal Advisor Nathan Twino of Amnesty Commission under the Ministry of Internal Affairs while appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and International Affairs.

He says recently, one of them who is charged with Jamil Mukulu expressed interest in amnesty through an application which is yet to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for assessment of eligibility.

Twino also confirmed that Sheikh Abas Kirevu who was recently gunned down had applied and been granted amnesty in 2005, but it was not clear under which rebel group he belonged at the time he surrendered.

Meanwhile, the MPs expressed displeasure about the meager resettlement package of Shs 263,000 that government offers to former rebels that surrender which they said can easily push the former fighters back into rebellion.