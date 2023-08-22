Police say they have arrested a 39-year-old Congolese national after a hand grenade exploded from his house in Nakulabye, Rubaga Division on Tuesday last week.

Police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga says no family member was injured.

The suspect, who has stayed in Uganda for the last four years reportedly admitted to having smuggled the grenade into the country.

“No family member got injured. The family had stayed in the area for 4 years after migrating as refugees from North Kivu,” Enanga said in a statement.

“A safety pin, a green lead and a spoon, soil samples were retrieved for further analysis. The findings show the hand grenade exploded from the scene, to which he admitted to having smuggled into the country. Further evidence shows that he had tampered with the hand grenade,” the statement reads further.

Police have meanwhile urged all refugees to abide by the Uganda laws or risk arrest and eventual prosecution.