By Ruth Anderah

A Congolese national has been charged and sent on remand at Kitalya prison for allegedly sodomizing a 6-year-old boy.

Bahati Dedye aged 22years, a gatekeeper, and resident of Kulambiro-Kigoowa zone in Kampala District has appeared before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Valerian Tuhimbise who did not allow him to say anything on aggravated defilement charge which is a capital offense in nature and only triable by the High court.

He has now sent him on remand until June 7th, when he will reappear to know the stage of investigations in the case.

Prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire insists that during the month of April and May 2021 at Kulambiro -Kigoowa 11 zone, Bahati performed a sexual act with a boy aged 6 years.