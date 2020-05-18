By Benjamin Jumbe

Conservationists have warned that if nothing is done soon to stop wildlife trade, the world would have to deal with extreme zoonotic diseases and extinction of some species such as African lions, Elephants and Pangolins.

This follows the launch of a global campaign by the World animal Protection this week calling upon the G20 and governments to ban wildlife trade.

The organisation’s Wildlife Campaign Manager (Africa) Edith Kabesiime says every day, thousands of wild animals are traded in the name of entertainment, traditional medicine and even as delicacies.

She adds that both legal and illegal wildlife trade is encouraging the spread of diseases such as Coronavirus.