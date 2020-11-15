The Conservative Party (CP) has declared its full support for the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidates in the 2021 general elections.

The party president John Ken Lukyamuzi has told journalists that the leadership has decided to support the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyakulanyi, because his manifesto largely addresses challenges faced by the youth.

This is the second opposition party to openly support the National Unity Platform after Asuman Basalirwa’s Justice Forum.

The two parties did not front a presidential candidate for the 2021 elections.