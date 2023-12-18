The Constitutional Court in Kampala is this morning expected to hear a consolidated petition filed by different parties that are challenging the Anti-homosexuality Act 2023.

The petition is to be heard by five Justices led by; the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Muzamiru Kibeedi, Monica Mugenyi, and Christopher Gashirabake.

The petitioners are; West Budama MP Fox Odoi, Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, Uganda’s Ambassador to South Africa Kintu Nyango, veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, Makerere University Law dons Sylvia Tamale and Businye Kabumba as well as several civil society organizations.

These are seeking to among other things; strike out from the Constitution a law that criminalizes what they call “consensual sexual relations among adults”.

The petitioners further allege that the Anti-homosexuality law infringes on several articles of the Constitution that relate to personal freedoms and dignity as well as hampering the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The petition was filed against the Attorney General of Uganda and now Born Again Pastor Martin Ssempa who has just joined to defend the legality of the Anti-homosexuality law.