The seven Justices of the Constitutional Court are set to hear 14 petitions within 3 days from 10th to 12th June.

According to the cause list signed by the Deputy Registrar Susanne Susanne Okeny, the judges to handle the petitions are Justices; Irene Mulyagonja, Christopher Gashirabake, Eva Luswata, Oscar Kihika, Margaret Tibulya, Moses Kawumi Kazibwe, and Dr. Asa Mugenyi.

The cause list indicates that among the petitions to be heard include a petition challenging the custom and legislation of paying district chairpersons salaries lower than those paid to Members of Parliament.

Another petition to be handled was filed by the Women’s Probono Initiative (WPI), arguing that the custom of one man marrying more than one wife is unconstitutional and contravenes Articles 21(1), 24, and 44(a) of the Constitution.

It also argues that the Government’s omission to outlaw this custom contravenes Articles 32(2), 5, and 33(1) of the Constitution.

Court will also hear a petition arguing that certain Sections of the Administration of the Judiciary Act 2020 are inconsistent with several Articles of the Constitution.