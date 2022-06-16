By Ruth Anderah

The Constitutional Court is today expected to hear a case filed by Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake Butebi challenging his impeachment as parliamentary commissioner.

The case is expected be heard by five justices led by Catherine Bamugemereire.

Zaake was impeached by fellow MPs on March 10th 2022 and filed a temporary injunction asking court to stay the decison by Parliament to kick him out of the Office of the commissioner as this will strip him of all the previledges, entitlements and responsibilities.

Zaake through his lawyer Erias Lukwago claims Parliament suspended its own rules of procedure in adopting the motion to censure him.

He wants the court to check on what he terms as the excessive powers of the now speaker Anita Annet Among whom he accuses of mistreating MPs and treating them as her slaves.

Zaake’s troubles stem from a social media post in which he allegedly disrespected the now speaker of parliament Anita Among prompting the Gulu West MP Francis Mapenduzi to move a motion to have the contentious post investigated by the rules and previledges Committee.

The said committee on March 10th 2022 found Zaake guilty of breaching the rules and asked him to apologise to the speaker and entire house, something Zaake is not in agreement with.