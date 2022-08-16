Constitutional experts have spoken out on the split witnessed among the officials of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC last evening.

The four officials of the 7-member commission led by Vice chair Juliana Cherera told journalists in a surprise press briefing that they were unable to take ownership of the presidential poll result announced by Wafula Chebukati because of the opaque nature of the verification process.

Speaking to KFM, Dr Sarah Bireete, the executive Director Centre for Constitutional governance says much as the law does not demand quorum among the commission, what is holding is that the commissioners did not agree on the verification process of the results.

She however says it remains to be seen what burden of proof the commission will use in case an election appeal comes up.

One of the four members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission told the BBC last night that they felt not part of the final results reports as they were not updated with how the result tabulation was going on.