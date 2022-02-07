By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Consumers’ Protection Association (UCPA), has underscored the need to set up a rent regulatory board to control rent prices in the country.

The Association’s executive director Sam Watasa says such a board would help stabilize rent prices making housing affordable.

Watasa says this is because the board can help put up price controls that can limit the rent that a landlord may charge.

The call comes at a time when parliament last week passed the Landlord and Tenant Bill, 2021 that seeks to harmonize the relationship between property owners and tenants.

The bill passed by parliament on Tuesday grants landlords and property owner’s powers to evict tenants who fail to meet their rent obligations after 30 days.

The bill also caps rent increment by landlords at not more than 10%, and also proposes that tenants remit their rent Ugandan shillings.