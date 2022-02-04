By Ritah Kemigisa

The Executive Director of Uganda Consumers’ Protection Association (UCPA), Sam Watasa has welcomed the passing of the Landlord and Tenant Bill, 2021.

The bill passed by parliament on Tuesday grants landlords and property owners the power to evict tenants who fail to meet their rent obligations after 30 days.

Watasa however advises that some of the proposals are changed or not included in the final law.

According to Watasa, permitting the landlord to access the tenant’s premises and take their property as a means of recovering the accumulated rent arrears is unfair and violates their human rights.

He is instead demanding that the tenancy agreement provides for the remedy for both the landlord and tenant.

On rent payment, Watasa recommends the fixing of the dollar rate at a specific threshold so that it doesn’t change over time.

The passed bill demands that tenants remit their rent in local currency as opposed to the previous demand by landlords that compelled tenants to remit payment in US dollars.