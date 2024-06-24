Mubende District health authorities have intensified their contact tracing exercise following confirmation of a case of Rift Valley Fever (RVF).

This is after the district received results from surveillance laboratory and a communication from the National emergency operations centre confirming Rift Valley Fever in a patient who was being managed from Mubende regional referral hospital.

According to the acting District Health Officer Mary Namusoke, the patient who died on June 16th was a resident of Kigando sub-county.

She adds that two human and three animal samples have been picked and sent for laboratory investigations.

Namusoke says they have also activated the district task force and Village Health Teams for which she is suggesting a refresher training.

“Our immediate response so far includes enhanced surveillance and reporting, infection prevention and control through mandatory strict adherence to protocols. All health workers are therefore urged to be vigilant in identifying and reporting cases with symptoms suggestive of RVF particularly in individuals with a history of contact with livestock or mosquito bites”, said Namusoke is an earlier statement.

RVF is a viral zoonosis that primarily affects animals but can also infect humans. The virus is transmitted through mosquito bites and contact with blood, body fluids, or organs of infected animals. In human, RFV can cause a range of symptoms from mild flu-like illness to severe unexpected bleeding.