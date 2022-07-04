By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni, also the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces has extended contracts for five police directors, including three military officers, but he was silent on the applications by six top traditional police officers.

These include Brig. Christopher Ddamulira, the director Crime Intelligence, Brig. Jesse Kamunanwire, the director Human Resource Management, Brig. Godfrey Golooba, the director Human Resource Training, Assistant Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba, the director Counter Terrorism and Assistant Inspector General of Police John Ndungutse, the police attaché to Uganda’s Embassy in Nairobi.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the contract extension of senior police directors but declined to give the details of the contracts.

Police Chiefs who applied for contract extension included AIGP Asan Kasingye, the former Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the director Legal and Human Rights, AIGP Andrew Sorowen, the former director for Welfare, AIGP Joseph Mugisa, the director for Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, Edward Ochom, the director for Operations and Haruna Isabirye, the police attaché to Uganda’s embassy in New York.

However AIGP Kasingye, through his social media accounts, revealed that he was not among those whose contracts were extended. AIGPs Kasingye and Sorowen handed over their offices to their deputies.