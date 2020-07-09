

A 24-year old man convicted for illegal possession of narcotic drugs and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment has asked the magistrate for 30 years instead.

Richard Kasozi was convicted by Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Lonah Tukundane after he pleaded guilty to the offense of being in possession of illicit drugs contrary to the narcotic drug and psychotropic substance control act 2015.

Evidence adduced before court showed that the convict was arrested for harassing women and children while under the influence of the drug.

However, Kasozi who looked drunk during the court session told the magistrate that 2 years in jail are just not enough for him to reform and that he was willing to serve 30 years instead.

He was taken to Sentema government prison where he is to serve the two-year jail term.