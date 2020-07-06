

By Benjamin Jumbe

Cooperatives have been asked to continue leading in climate smart investments for the wellbeing of people and society.

Over the weekend, 21,000 cooperatives represented by about 12 million Ugandans were called upon to stand against the rising climate change crisis.

The operations manager Uhuru Institute for social Development Jane Amuge said cooperatives, given the numbers, have capacity to influence change in society.

She challenges those in Uganda to embrace modern technology as one of the measures to deal with effects of climate change and conserving the natural endowments.

Uganda and the East African region have suffered disasters like floods and locust invasions which have all been linked to climate change.