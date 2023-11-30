By Winnie Watenya

The twenty-eighth session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP28), opens today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Water and Environment, Mr. Sam Cheptoris said earlier that Uganda’s delegation to the conference that runs until December 12th is led by Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

He adds that to ensure productive participation in the annual conference, a multi-stakeholder National Organizing Committee (NOC) was constituted to strategize on Uganda’s input.

During the meeting, world leaders, ministers, and negotiators from 198 countries that have signed and ratified the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement will agree on how to address climate change.

In Uganda, like in many other countries, the effects of climate change have left a trail of devastation and some cases loss of lives and property following prolonged drought, flooding and landslides.