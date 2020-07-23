

Financial institutions have partnered with corporate companies to make waste recycling a lucrative business in a bid to protect the environment.

Stanbic bank, together with proprietors of Nice House of Plastics, Coca-Cola Beverages and Kampala Capital City Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the waste recycling venture.

The chief executive officer Stanbic bank Anne Juuko underscores the need to fund the recycling companies to enable them accommodate the increasing volumes of garbage and be able to recycle more plastic materials which are dangerous to the environment.