Corporate companies have been asked to dedicate some days during Christmas festivities to give out assistance to elderly persons among other vulnerable persons who cannot afford to provide for themselves during Christmas.

The senior Franchise Manager of Coca-Cola (Uganda), Arthur Ankankwasa says this will help to give hope to such people who are sometimes neglected by their families and regarded as outcasts.

He made the remarks while flagging off the Coca-Cola caravan now traveling to different towns across the country where they will surprise residents with an assortment of items including assorted gifts, soft drinks, and food items to help them prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The numerous economic shocks that the country has experienced have not only reduced economic growth, but they have also hampered the ability of households to increase their income, he says therefore the community should be helped by ensuring that those who have should share, with those who cannot afford it.