Security scholars have warned that a corrupt army signals great danger for the country.

The president recently told National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs during a 10-day caucus retreat in Kyankwazi that the attack on the ATMIS forward operating base in Somalia that is manned by UPDF troops was a result of corruption in the army.

The president said corruption started during the recruitment of soldiers here in Uganda where those who were not combat-ready found themselves in Somalia through corrupt ways.

Speaking to KFM, Dr Solomon Asiimwe, an international relations and security studies scholar at Nkumba University says an undisciplined army cannot protect the nation and ensure its stability.

He says the current state of affairs in the army is worrying and will have huge economic and political repercussions on the country.

Dr. Asiimwe, however, says the president has the duty to reign in on the force.

“If the president has said so, now it is up to him as the Commander in Chief to ensure that the corrupt officials are brought to book because if the security sector or army is corrupt then we’re not at peace as a country. A corrupt army cannot protect the nation,” Asiimwe told KFM.