The opposition Uganda People’s Congress is concerned about the rampant corruption in the country which it says is a big threat to Uganda’s Vision 20230.

UPC’s remarks come after Uganda over the weekend (9th December), joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Anti-corruption Day.

This year’s observance coincides with a new parliamentary investigation by the Trade Committee into the alleged involvement of 30 MPs in the embezzlement of Shs164 billion meant for cooperative compensation.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the UPC head of media, Faizo Muzeyi, urged government to show a strong political will in the fight against corruption if its 2030 Vision on Suitable Development Goals is to be achieved.

He noted that in Uganda, corruption is threatening efficient service delivery thus leading to stunted development of the economy and social development.

Muzeyi further implored the government to involve citizens in the fight against corruption through continuous sensitization.