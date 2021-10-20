By Ritah Kemigisa

Anti-graft activists have revealed that corruption can only be reduced, casting doubt on the possibility of completely eradicating the vice in the country in the near future.

This is after the latest National Integrity Survey report showed that Uganda loses over Shs20 trillion per year to corruption.

According to the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, most of tax payers’ money is lost in Procurement and Budgeting, Health Care and Education Provision, Taxation, absenteeism in the public sector among other sectors.

Speaking to KFM, Peter Wandera, the executive director of Transparency International says even the revered western countries have corruption but is at a minimal level.

He thus advises government to benchmark such countries, emphasizing that Uganda has good laws that can effectively facilitate the fight against the vice if effectively implemented.

Wandera meanwhile underscores the need for behavioral change and political will from both the President to local leaders.