A survey carried out by Ichikowitz Family Foundation has shown that corruption is now front and centre in the minds of youth in the country.

The survey reveals that they (youths) believe that corruption in their country is robbing them of their birthright; the single greatest hurdle they face to achieve their own potential and achieve the better life that was denied to their parents and their grandparents.

“Most of all, they don’t believe their government is doing enough to address this scourge and because of it almost 60% are looking to emigrate in the next five years, with North America being the top destination of choice followed by Western Europe, where France, UK, Germany and Spain are the top destinations,” the survey results show.

Mr Nico De Klerk, Director of Communications, Ichikowitz Family Foundation says this concern with corruption is a key finding of the 2024 edition of the African Youth Survey, the third iteration of the unique biennial survey of African youths aged between 18 and 24.

He says the youth want change, tougher sanctions against corrupt politicians, including banning them from standing for office. They also want a different form of government.